Police alert after evidence of bonfires found in wooded area of Telford

Picture: @TelfordCops

Police officers say they have been made aware of suspicious activity in Lightmoor, where a small bonfire is thought to have been made by young people.

Officers at the team covering Dawley and Malinslee said that further investigations have found evidence of previously lit fires in the surrounding woodland.

A spokesperson for the safer neighbourhood team said: "Last year, emergency services responded to a fire in the same vicinity which escalated very quickly, causing damage to properties and a hedgerow."

They continued that "we are asking residents to remain vigilant and to report any concerns to emergency services".

"We further ask that parents remind their children of the dangers of fire starting," they added.

Warnings on Facebook resulted in comments along the lines of "children will be children", which prompted a response from officers.

The spokesperson said: "This post was intended for parents to educate their children of the dangers of fire starting in an outdoor setting, especially with the warmer weather drying grass and foliage.

