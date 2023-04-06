Prolific Telford thief stole 12 times from same shop in a matter of months

Sarah Perry, aged 35, targeted Tesco Express in Hadley, Telford, a dozen times between November 1 last year and this April.

The items she stole included meat, washing detergent and household items. She also stole meat from Spar in Leegomery, Telford, last Sunday, April 4.

Perry, of Church Street, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 13 charges of theft and two of failing to answer bail.