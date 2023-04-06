Notification Settings

Prolific Telford thief stole 12 times from same shop in a matter of months

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A prolific thief who has stolen 12 times from the same shop since last November will be sentenced later this month.

Sarah Perry, aged 35, targeted Tesco Express in Hadley, Telford, a dozen times between November 1 last year and this April.

The items she stole included meat, washing detergent and household items. She also stole meat from Spar in Leegomery, Telford, last Sunday, April 4.

Perry, of Church Street, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 13 charges of theft and two of failing to answer bail.

She was bailed on the condition that she does not enter Tesco Express in Hadley. Perry will next appear at Telford Magistrates Court on April 26.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

