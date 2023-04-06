Police appeal after large quantity of laughing gas cannisters found around town

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas

Officers with Whitchurch's Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered the haul on Wednesday, during their regular patrols around the town.

They said "large numbers" of the nitrous oxide canisters had been found dumped "at several sites in the rural areas around Whitchurch".

Recently, the Government have come down hard on the use of the drug, with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the use of nitrous oxide in public is a ‘scourge’ and is fuelling anti-social behaviour.

A Cabinet minister later confirmed the sale of laughing gas to the public will be banned as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Police in Whitchurch said the believe two vehicles, a grey Audi and a red Seat may be involved with the incident in north Shropshire.

They have asked anyone with information, or have found any discarded canisters in the area, to contact the team at Whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk.