Welshpool Magistrates Court

David Dabinett, aged 51, was caught driving the sports car on the B4382 at Dolanog, Welshpool on December 18 last year.

A breath test found he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Dabinett, of Llangyniew, Welshpool, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.