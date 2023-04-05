Town council asks for extra police patrols after graves at cemetery 'desecrated'

In a statement Broseley Town Council said its members and staff are "shocked and saddened to learn that damage has occurred to three graves at its cemetery" in recent days.

A spokesperson said: "Our sympathies go out to the relatives and friends of the deceased whose graves were desecrated.

"We are supporting West Mercia Police in their investigations and have asked for additional police patrols to be carried out in the area.

"The town council will also be considering what additional measures it can take to try to prevent anything like this from happening again."

Police say that overnight on April 1 and 2 three graves were damaged within the cemetery, flowers were destroyed, vases smashed and gravestones knocked over.

PC Andy Boardman, of the policing team in Broseley and Much Wenlock, said: "The incident has caused a lot of upset in the town especially to the families that have been affected by the damage.