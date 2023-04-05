Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Town council asks for extra police patrols after graves at cemetery 'desecrated'

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished: Comments

A town council reeling from a vandal attack on graves at its cemetery says it will consider what measures it can take to try to prevent it happening again.

In a statement Broseley Town Council said its members and staff are "shocked and saddened to learn that damage has occurred to three graves at its cemetery" in recent days.

A spokesperson said: "Our sympathies go out to the relatives and friends of the deceased whose graves were desecrated.

"We are supporting West Mercia Police in their investigations and have asked for additional police patrols to be carried out in the area.

"The town council will also be considering what additional measures it can take to try to prevent anything like this from happening again."

Police say that overnight on April 1 and 2 three graves were damaged within the cemetery, flowers were destroyed, vases smashed and gravestones knocked over.

PC Andy Boardman, of the policing team in Broseley and Much Wenlock, said: "The incident has caused a lot of upset in the town especially to the families that have been affected by the damage.

"If you have any information please get in touch with the Safer Neighbourhood Team."

Crime
News
Broseley
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News