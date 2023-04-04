Vandals attack Market Drayton school building and minibus during holidays

Photo: Shropshire Cops

The Grove School was targeted at around 9.45pm on Saturday.

Police were initially informed of damage to the school's minibus, but it has since been discovered that several CCTV cameras and windows were also damaged.

The Grade II listed sixth-form building also suffered damage in the attack.

Damage caused to the minibus. Photo: Shropshire Cops.

Now, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "A report was made to West Mercia Police relating to criminal damage to The Grove School minibus at approximately 21:45 hours on Saturday 1st April 2023.

"It has since been discovered that a number of CCTV cameras and windows have also been damaged on the main building and also the Grade II listed Sixth Form building.

"Had this occurred in term time there would have been significant disruption caused to classes with several rooms being out of use. This act of criminal damage has caused a significant financial loss to the school."

Damage caused to the minibus. Photo: Shropshire Cops.

CCTV shared by the police has shown a suspect in a blue coat carrying an eight-feet-long scaffolding pole, which officers believe to have been used to damage the school property.

They are urging anyone within the vicinity of the school, on Newcastle Road, to check CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to assist with their enquiries.