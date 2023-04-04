Notification Settings

Luxury Jaguar seized and suspect arrested after off-duty cop spots 'disqualified driver' behind wheel

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A luxury Jaguar was seized after a disqualified driver was allegedly spotted behind the wheel by an off-duty police officer.

This Jaguar was seized by police. Picture: West Mercia Police
This Jaguar was seized by police. Picture: West Mercia Police

The pricey motor was seen in Shrewsbury by the officer. A suspect was arrested and the car seized.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police's operational patrol unit said on social media: "Spotted in Shrewsbury town by off duty officer, this disqualified driver. CCTV/statement obtained. Visited their house later. Arrest, car seized and court awaits."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

