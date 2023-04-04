Luxury Jaguar seized and suspect arrested after off-duty cop spots 'disqualified driver' behind wheel

The pricey motor was seen in Shrewsbury by the officer. A suspect was arrested and the car seized.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police's operational patrol unit said on social media: "Spotted in Shrewsbury town by off duty officer, this disqualified driver. CCTV/statement obtained. Visited their house later. Arrest, car seized and court awaits."
