Police put parents in Shropshire on alert over the dangers of cannabis in sweets

Police in Shropshire say that cannabis edibles are sometimes packaged to appear like regular sweets and chocolate bars and they know that this is now in the community.

PC Rich Edward, of the policing team in Newport, said: "We are aware of a recent incident in Telford where these have been identified, so they are out there."

But he added: "Thankfully, we have had no reports of these in the Newport area, but there is a risk that they could begin to be seen if their popularity increases."

PC Edward said 'cannabis edibles' are food products which contain the mood-altering ingredient from cannabis.

They are illegal and can be found in many different forms, including cakes, sweets, chocolates and drinks.

PC Edward added: "Although cannabis edibles contain an element of the Class B drug, they do not have the smell or appearance of cannabis.

"They may also contain other illicit substances but they look and smell like a normal shop-bought food item but can be stronger than other cannabis products."

Some products that are labelled as containing cannabis ingredients, such as CBD oils and gummies for instance, may be legal.

He said: "Because of how these products are packaged, they can be particularly appealing to children and teenagers.

"There is a risk that individuals may use cannabis edibles as a ‘hook’ through which they could coerce children into other drug use or involve them in drug dealing activity such as the 'county lines' model."

He adds that because it takes longer for the drug to take effect when it is eaten users are at risk of consuming too many of them.

PC Edward added: "The consequences to young people, and indeed wider society, cannot be underestimated.

"The products may look harmless and ‘fun’, but they are very dangerous. The effects are much-delayed, meaning young people are very likely to eat a dangerous amount before they even feel their effects."

He added that their purchase is illegal in the UK, but they know the products are sometimes advertised for sale through social media networks – and therefore young people are at risk of seeing them.

PC Edward's message to parents is that "We are sharing this with you so that you can be conscious of the packaging if you see them around, particularly if anyone you know is in possession of them.

"We have ensured that schools have been briefed on the issue and we would encourage parents to also speak with them if there are any specific concerns."

He added: "We need the public to be vigilant and help to play a part by passing on information to us on anyone selling or indeed taking cannabis edibles and you can do that by calling us on 101, or reporting online at the West Mercia Police website.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.