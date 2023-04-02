Notification Settings

Police nab alleged drink driver in Bridgnorth

By David Tooley

Police have told the community in Bridgnorth that they have located and arrested an alleged drunk driver.

Officers gave no further details of the incident or the background to it when they posted an update on the Neighbourhood Matters system.

Sgt Kate Øen, of Shropshire Police, said this morning (Sunday): "Last night whilst on patrol in Bridgnorth police located and arrested a drink driver."

The Neighbourhood Matters messaging system enables residents, businesses and community groups to keep in touch with local policing teams. Residents can receive updates on crimes, latest information on on-going incidents and learn more about what we're doing in your community.

Residents and others can sign up to the service here: https://www.neighbourhoodmatters.co.uk/#SignUp

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

