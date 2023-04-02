Police appeal for information after van was stolen outside a property in Bridgnorth

Pale Meadow Road, Bridgnorth. Picture: Google Maps

Officers say a White Ford Transit was stolen without keys from outside a property in Pale Meadow Road overnight on March 29 and March 30.

PCSO Mandy Leek, of the policing team covering Bridgnorth Town and Rural East, said: "We are appealing for information after a White Ford transit van was stolen without keys from outside a property on Pale Meadow, Bridgnorth

"The theft occurred overnight from the 29th into the 30th March. A number of tools were inside the vehicle."

PCSO Leek added that they are "keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of the van or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or has seen anything suspicious."

Police also have advice on "simple but effective things you can do to help protect your property.

This includes where possible removing all valuable items from the vehicle before leaving it unattended.

PCSO Leek added: "We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they have see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

If people have information about this or any other suspected crime, you should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 0075_I_30032023.

If you're not comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org