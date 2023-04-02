Police appeal after teenagers reported to be causing fires in Telford public park

Picture: Donnington and Trench Safer Neighbourhood Team

Officers say the area has been cleared of debris following reports of youths setting fires by the willow tree near The Lodge at the end of March.

PCSO John Bowen, of the local policing team in Donnington and Trench, said: "At the end of March the safer neighbourhood team received reports of youths setting fires by the willow tree, near The Lodge, at The Bell recreational playing field off School Road in Donnington.

"Witnesses describe a small group of teenagers involved, that the fire flames were getting high and they were concerned for the safety of the youths and the safety of other children using the park.

"Fire and rescue were informed, attended and extinguished the fire.

"SNT have reported the fire debris to Telford & Wrekin Council, debris which has now been cleared.

Picture: Donnington and Trench Safer Neighbourhood Team

"In addition there has been a hard cut back of undergrowth and shrubs around the willow tree and it is hoped this will make the area less attractive for similar incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

"We would like to thank all agencies involved. Your SNT continue to work to make Donnington a safer place to live, work and play.

"We are committed to improving public safety at The Bell Rec, Donnington and in Donnington as a whole by reducing incidents of ASB."

PCSO Bowen added: "We urge residents to contact police if they witness any incidents of ASB or crime."

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police on the non- emergency number, 101 or email the team on wwtd.snt@westmercia.police.uk (not for reporting incidents). Quoting incident no. 00461_i_25032023.

To report non-emergency incidents call 101 or online using the Contact Us form on the West Mercia Police website.

Call an emergency on 999 if: a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed, someone is in immediate danger or harm, property is in danger of being damaged or a serious disruption to the public is likely. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service 18000. Or text us on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergencySMS service.

British Sign Language (BSL) users please use our video relay service where an interpreter will help you report the crime to us.