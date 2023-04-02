Get out of town! Two men ordered to leave Telford town centre in crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Officers from the town's South Safer Neighbourhood Team launched a weekend crackdown in the Southwater area where there have been persistent problems with bad behaviour.
A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said on Saturday: "South SNT are again patrolling Southwater, Telford town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour.
"Two males have been given a Notice of Direction to Leave under section 35 Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014."
Earlier in the weekend they said they would be patrolling the area "in numbers" as part of the crackdown.
"Positive action will be taken with anybody causing harassment, alarm and distress," said the spokesman.