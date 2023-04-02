Get out of town! Two men ordered to leave Telford town centre in crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Officers from the town's South Safer Neighbourhood Team launched a weekend crackdown in the Southwater area where there have been persistent problems with bad behaviour.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said on Saturday: "South SNT are again patrolling Southwater, Telford town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour.

"Two males have been given a Notice of Direction to Leave under section 35 Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014."

Earlier in the weekend they said they would be patrolling the area "in numbers" as part of the crackdown.