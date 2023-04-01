Telford drug driver caught driving high-powered Mercedes after taking cocaine handed road ban

Regan Thomas, from Telford, was caught in a Mercedes C Class on the A55 at Old Colwyn, Conwy, north Wales, on December 8 last year.

A test found he had benzolecgonine - a breakdown product of cocaine - in his system in a quantity above the legal limit of 50 microgrammes.

Thomas, of Fylingdales Drive, Doseley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit.