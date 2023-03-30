Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver accused of causing death of woman returning from trip to seaside after car broke down

By David StubbingsEllesmereCrimePublished:

A man accused of causing death by dangerous driving has appeared in court.

Daniel Massey is accused of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving
Daniel Massey is accused of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving

Daniel Massey, from Sycamore View in Ellsemere, is charged with causing the death of Anita Heath by careless or inconsiderate driving on September 25 2021 when his Mitsubishi L200 hit the back of a broken down Skoda Octavia.

During the hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, the court heard how the victim was travelling home to Sheffield after a trip to the seaside town of Skegness.

Prosecutor, Miss Fiona McClelland, said Anita Heath was with her father and two friends when their Skoda broke down while heading north on the A16 Louth bypass, at the brow of a hill where the speed limit was 60mph.

She said that Mr Heath, Anita's father, parked the car to the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, and was awaiting RAC roadside assistance when the vehicle was hit by the 4x4 driven by Massey.

The court heard how Anita Heath suffered fatal injuries in the impact.

Magistrates decided that the case against Massey, formerly of Cannock, would be sent to crown court, despite appeals from Mr David Ellis, mitigating on his behalf, for any trial, to be heard at the magistrates.

Massey, who didn't indicate a plea, is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month.

Crime
News
Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News