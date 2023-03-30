Driver accused of causing death of woman returning from trip to seaside after car broke down

Daniel Massey is accused of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving

Daniel Massey, from Sycamore View in Ellsemere, is charged with causing the death of Anita Heath by careless or inconsiderate driving on September 25 2021 when his Mitsubishi L200 hit the back of a broken down Skoda Octavia.

During the hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, the court heard how the victim was travelling home to Sheffield after a trip to the seaside town of Skegness.

Prosecutor, Miss Fiona McClelland, said Anita Heath was with her father and two friends when their Skoda broke down while heading north on the A16 Louth bypass, at the brow of a hill where the speed limit was 60mph.

She said that Mr Heath, Anita's father, parked the car to the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, and was awaiting RAC roadside assistance when the vehicle was hit by the 4x4 driven by Massey.

The court heard how Anita Heath suffered fatal injuries in the impact.

Magistrates decided that the case against Massey, formerly of Cannock, would be sent to crown court, despite appeals from Mr David Ellis, mitigating on his behalf, for any trial, to be heard at the magistrates.