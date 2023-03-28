Notification Settings

Thieves steal truck from seed farm and use it in failed Shrewsbury ram raid

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyCrimePublished:

Burglars broke into a business unit in a Shropshire village and stole a safe containing £1,000, a bicycle and a pick-up truck - which was later used in a failed ram raid.

Thieves failed to get into the Premier Store in Moston Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

West Mercia Police said the thieves struck at Forestart Ltd, Seed Farm in Ladymas Lane, Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, sometime between 5pm last Thursday and 7.30am on Friday.

Officers say the burglars entered the building via a side roller-shutter door and conducted a search of an office area.

They also stole a code entry safe which contained keys to various vehicles that were normally on site but were not on this occasion.

Police say the stolen bike from Hadnall is distinctive

However, the keys to the Toyota Hilux, registration YB12 UXG, had been left on top of the key safe and were used to steal the vehicle.

West Mercia Police said the stolen Toyota Hilux was later recovered after being used in a failed ram raid on Tuesday at the Premier Store in Moston Road, Shrewsbury.

The vehicle was used to pull away outer shutters before attempts were then made to break the outer door, which was damaged but not breached. Entry was unsuccessful and nothing was stolen.

The Toyota Hilux was later recovered in Corndon Drive but West Mercia Police have released a picture of the stolen bicycle, which they say is "distinctive and unique".

Anyone with information about either the bike or the burglary at Seed Farm is asked to contact adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

