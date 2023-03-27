Discarded nitrous oxide cannisters are a familiar sight

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has responded to news that the Government is making the possession of laughing gas a criminal offence.

Mr Campion said: "I have repeatedly called for tougher legislation to combat the damage nitrous oxide is causing in our communities.

"As a recreational drug mostly used by young people, I welcome this clampdown by the Government to make possession of laughing gas a criminal offence."

Mr Campion says he has seen first hand how easy it is to purchase nitrous oxide, the damage it causes to communities and its impact on public spaces with places often littered with canisters.

Little silver canisters are often spotted in public areas and parks in Shropshire.

According to Wikipedia, nitrous oxide is used as a propellant, and has a variety of applications from rocketry to making whipped cream. It also has a range of medical uses.

Mr Campion said: "I lead a Combatting Drugs Partnership in West Mercia to tackle the impact drugs have on communities, so I understand the importance of educating our young people about drug use, intervening with support when substance misuse happens and having strong enforcement in place to give the police the powers they need to take drugs off our streets.