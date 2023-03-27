Notification Settings

West Mercia police commissioner welcomes crackdown on nitrous oxide

The elected head of the police force in West Mercia has welcomed a Government crackdown on the possession of laughing gas.

Discarded nitrous oxide cannisters are a familiar sight
West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has responded to news that the Government is making the possession of laughing gas a criminal offence.

Mr Campion said: "I have repeatedly called for tougher legislation to combat the damage nitrous oxide is causing in our communities.

"As a recreational drug mostly used by young people, I welcome this clampdown by the Government to make possession of laughing gas a criminal offence."

Mr Campion says he has seen first hand how easy it is to purchase nitrous oxide, the damage it causes to communities and its impact on public spaces with places often littered with canisters.

Little silver canisters are often spotted in public areas and parks in Shropshire.

According to Wikipedia, nitrous oxide is used as a propellant, and has a variety of applications from rocketry to making whipped cream. It also has a range of medical uses.

Mr Campion said: "I lead a Combatting Drugs Partnership in West Mercia to tackle the impact drugs have on communities, so I understand the importance of educating our young people about drug use, intervening with support when substance misuse happens and having strong enforcement in place to give the police the powers they need to take drugs off our streets.

“I would like to thank Mark Garnier MP, who has worked closely with me on toughening legislation and has been a loud and prominent voice on this issue in Parliament and his constituency of Wyre Forest.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

