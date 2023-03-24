Appeal to identify pair after Shrewsbury assault leaves two needing hospital treatment

Police are appealing for help to identify the people in the CCTV images

The incident happened between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday, February 12, in Bridge Street car park in Shrewsbury.

As a result of the incident a man and a woman, both in their 20s, required hospital treatment.

West Mercia Police has n ow released CCTV images of two people they believe can help with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for help to identify the people in the CCTV images

Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or if you are one of those pictured, contact Detective Constable Sally-Ann Jones on 07870 150829.

Or you can email DC Jones directly: sally-ann.jones@westmercia.police.uk.