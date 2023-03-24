Notification Settings

Appeal to identify pair after Shrewsbury assault leaves two needing hospital treatment

By Megan Howe

Police have appealed for help to identify two people as they investigate an assault that left two victims needing hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for help to identify the people in the CCTV images
The incident happened between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday, February 12, in Bridge Street car park in Shrewsbury.

As a result of the incident a man and a woman, both in their 20s, required hospital treatment.

West Mercia Police has n ow released CCTV images of two people they believe can help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or if you are one of those pictured, contact Detective Constable Sally-Ann Jones on 07870 150829.

Or you can email DC Jones directly: sally-ann.jones@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

