Appeal to identify pair after Shrewsbury assault leaves two needing hospital treatment

The incident happened between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday, February 12, in Bridge Street car park in Shrewsbury.
As a result of the incident a man and a woman, both in their 20s, required hospital treatment.
West Mercia Police has n ow released CCTV images of two people they believe can help with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or if you are one of those pictured, contact Detective Constable Sally-Ann Jones on 07870 150829.
Or you can email DC Jones directly: sally-ann.jones@westmercia.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.