Prolific shoplifter jailed after stealing washing machine and tumble dryer

Telford Justice Centre / Telford Magistrates Court stock

Justin Owens, 40, of no fixed address, admitted a string of 12 offences for shoplifting and burglary committed in and around Oswestry in February 2023, as well as drug possession and failing to surrender to bail.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how Owens, who appeared via videolink from remand, was a drug addict and was currently undergoing methadone treatment.

Prosecutor, Miss Jo Fox, told magistrates that Owens was a "prolific" shoplifter and during February 2023 stole more than £1,148 worth of items from various shops in Oswestry, including perfume and electrical items - as well as the washing machine and tumble dryer.

None of the items were ever recovered.

Chair of the bench at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (March 22), Dr Louise Bouic, said while the offences had been described as "relatively low level" they had breached the custody threshold.

In jailing him for 12 weeks, reduced to eight following Owens' guilty pleas, she told him: "It has been a prolific spree of shoplifting of items worth £1,148.80, and of course none of these goods were returned."