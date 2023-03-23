Notification Settings

Busy week for Oswestry police as three arrested

By Megan Jones

Three arrests have been made in a busy start to the week for police in Oswestry.

Police Officer and Police Community Support Officer walk the streets of Oswestry

Police in Oswestry reported a string of arrests throughout the town from Monday to Wednesday this week.

On Monday, a male was arrested and cautioned following an incident during which he made threats to damage a vehicle.

The following day, another man was held on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour and obstructing a police constable. He was released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

A third man was arrested in the town on Wednesday, on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. He has also been released on bail.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

