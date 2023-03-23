Busy week for Oswestry police as three arrested

Police in Oswestry reported a string of arrests throughout the town from Monday to Wednesday this week.
On Monday, a male was arrested and cautioned following an incident during which he made threats to damage a vehicle.
The following day, another man was held on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour and obstructing a police constable. He was released on bail whilst the investigation continues.
A third man was arrested in the town on Wednesday, on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. He has also been released on bail.