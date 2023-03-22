Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two people charged after caravans stolen

By Megan HoweCrimePublished:

Two people have been charged in connection with the theft of caravans.

Audey Loveridge, 45, of Woodman Caravan Park, Bewdley, has been charged with five counts of handling stolen goods and six counts of fraud by false representations.

Clare Lloyd, 50 and also of Woodman Caravan Park, has been charged with four counts of handling stolen goods and four counts of fraud by false representations.

The charges come after detectives carried out an investigation into stolen caravans between 2021 and 2022.

Both appeared at Hereford Crown court on Monday, January 24 where they pleaded not guilty.

A trial is set to begin Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Crime
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News