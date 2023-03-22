Two people charged after caravans stolen

Audey Loveridge, 45, of Woodman Caravan Park, Bewdley, has been charged with five counts of handling stolen goods and six counts of fraud by false representations.

Clare Lloyd, 50 and also of Woodman Caravan Park, has been charged with four counts of handling stolen goods and four counts of fraud by false representations.

The charges come after detectives carried out an investigation into stolen caravans between 2021 and 2022.

Both appeared at Hereford Crown court on Monday, January 24 where they pleaded not guilty.