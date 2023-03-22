Police warning of rogue traders in the Shifnal area

Officers advise locals not to accept work from cold callers, and take your time to get multiple quotes and find a reputable trader.

PCSO Sam Newbrook, of the policing team covering Shifnal and Albrighton, said:"We have recently received information about rogue traders in the Shifnal area.

"Rogue traders will turn up to your property citing that you have issues that they have seen which they will be able to rectify for you.

"A lot of the time the work they will offer will be tasks such as gardening, block paving cleaning and roofing. The work in which they complete is often of poor quality and the amount they charge is overpriced."

PCSO Newbook added that just because someone has a professional looking business card or a sign writing on the side of their van, it does not mean that they are always genuine.

The officer added; "We would advise that you do not accept work from cold callers, take your time to get multiple quotes and find a reputable trader. Also speak with friends and family to see if they have any recommendations from work that they may have previously had done.