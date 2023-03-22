Notification Settings

Police issue notices to adults after complaints of begging in north Shropshire market town

By David TooleyNewportCrimePublished:

Two adults have been handed Community Protection Notices following complaints of begging in a north Shropshire market town.

Officers in Newport have also directed the adults to services that can provide ongoing support if required.

A spokesman for the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said: Following a number of complaints regarding individuals begging in Newport we have today served two adults with a Community Protection Notice Warning.

"We have also signposted them to services who can provide any ongoing support if required."

They add that the warning gives directions to which the individuals must comply in order to reduce the "negative impact that their behaviour is having upon the local community."

The SNT spokesman added; "We will continue to monitor the situation and will enforce any breaches of the warning."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

