Police appeal after break-in at Shifnal home

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in Shifnal

Officers from West Mercia have asked for the publics help, after homeowner disturbed a break-in at their home in Shifnal.

The incident occurred between 4.15am and 4.37am on Sunday, March 19 at a house on Beech Drive.

Police say the offender, or offenders, forced entry through a door from a garage into a kitchen.

No items were taken from the home, as the perpetrators were disturbed by the occupier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 82 of 19032023.