Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with drink driving after two-car crash near Market Drayton

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with drink driving after a two-car crash in north Shropshire.

Police officers from Market Drayton were called to the scene of a crash involving two cars in the village of Clive at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

A male driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving after officers say he blew into a breathalyser.

He was subsequently charged with drink driving and bailed to appear in court.

Sergeant Tim Lever of West Mercia Police said: "At about 4.30pm yesterday afternoon north Shropshire officers attended a road traffic collision in Clive.

"The driver involved was arrested for drink driving. He has been charged."

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News