Man charged with drink driving after two-car crash near Market Drayton

Police officers from Market Drayton were called to the scene of a crash involving two cars in the village of Clive at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

A male driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving after officers say he blew into a breathalyser.

He was subsequently charged with drink driving and bailed to appear in court.

Sergeant Tim Lever of West Mercia Police said: "At about 4.30pm yesterday afternoon north Shropshire officers attended a road traffic collision in Clive.