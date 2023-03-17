Notification Settings

More than 200 cannabis plants seized and one arrested in Wellington drugs raid

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A suspected drugs producer has been arrested after more than 200 cannabis plants were discovered in a drugs raid this afternoon.

More than 200 cannabis plants were found. Picture: Telford Cops
Police found the grow in Wellington, Telford, and made one arrest.

Telford Cops shared images of the plants inside a room with a lighting system set up to aid their growth.

The team said on its Twitter account: "Sgt Jones and the safer neighbourhood teams have carried out a large scale drugs warrant in Wellington this afternoon. One in custody, over 200 plants taken off the streets. Very positive result."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

