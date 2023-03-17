More than 200 cannabis plants seized and one arrested in Wellington drugs raid

Police found the grow in Wellington, Telford, and made one arrest.
Telford Cops shared images of the plants inside a room with a lighting system set up to aid their growth.
The team said on its Twitter account: "Sgt Jones and the safer neighbourhood teams have carried out a large scale drugs warrant in Wellington this afternoon. One in custody, over 200 plants taken off the streets. Very positive result."
Sgt Jones and the safer neighbour hood teams have carried out a large scale drugs warrant in Wellington this afternoon. 1 in custody, over 200 plants taken off the streets. Very positive result. pic.twitter.com/UrEhyUbriC— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) March 17, 2023