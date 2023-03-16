Notification Settings

Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of producing drugs after 'chemical incident' in Cannock Chase

By Deborah Hardiman

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing amphetamines after a suspected chemical incident in Cannock Chase.

Chasewood Business Park. Photo: Google
Chasewood Business Park. Photo: Google

The arrest was made by Metropolitan Police officers after reports of a suspected chemical incident which resulted in a cordon being set up near Chasewood Park Business Centre, in Hednesford Road, Heath Hayes, on Wednesday evening.

Fire engines attended the scene and it emerged that the incident was related to the suspected production of amphetamines.

In a statement The Met said: "On Wednesday, March 15, officers carried out searches at three addresses in Cannock, Staffordshire, as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs.

"A number of hazardous items, believed to be used in the production of drugs, were found at the addresses. These are being assessed by specialist officers and there is no wider risk to the public.

"A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of amphetamine. He remains in custody while enquiries continue."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

