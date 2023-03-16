Notification Settings

Burglaries at pubs in Oswestry area 'possibly linked'

Police say there is a possibility that burglaries at two pubs near Oswestry are linked.

Ye Olde Boote at Whittington. Photo: Google
Officers in the policing team covering Whittington and Weston Rhyn say they have received recent reports of break ins and up to three people were involved.

PCSO David Hughes, of the policing team covering Oswestry Rural North, said: "We've had two reports of burglary from public houses on our area.

"Persons UK have gained access to the residential areas. It is believed that there is up to three persons involved.

"There is a possibility that these incidents are linked."

Two sets of car keys and cash were stolen from the Poachers Pocket, at Gledrid, Weston Rhyn and Ye Olde Boote, Whittington informed police that access was gained into the living area via a window which the suspects broke.

Information can be reported online at www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

The reference number for the Poachers Pocket incident is 00566_I_15032023 an the incident number for the incident at Ye Olde Boote is 00595_I_15032023.

