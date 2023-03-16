Burglaries at pubs in Oswestry area 'possibly linked'

Ye Olde Boote at Whittington. Photo: Google

Officers in the policing team covering Whittington and Weston Rhyn say they have received recent reports of break ins and up to three people were involved.

PCSO David Hughes, of the policing team covering Oswestry Rural North, said: "We've had two reports of burglary from public houses on our area.

"Persons UK have gained access to the residential areas. It is believed that there is up to three persons involved.

"There is a possibility that these incidents are linked."

Two sets of car keys and cash were stolen from the Poachers Pocket, at Gledrid, Weston Rhyn and Ye Olde Boote, Whittington informed police that access was gained into the living area via a window which the suspects broke.

Information can be reported online at www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/