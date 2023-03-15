Tesco Express in Wellington. Picture: Google

Six robberies or attempts have taken place in 10 days this month, including one at Tesco Express in Wellington last night.

No-one has been hurt during any of the incidents but members of staff were left shaken. All the raids are believed to have been carried out by the same three men.

Police say the offenders have been in possession of weapons including a large knife, hammer and a gun, although it is not known if the gun was real or imitation.

The first robbery happened on Saturday, March 4 at around 8pm at Betfred in Oakengates, where £170 in cash was taken.

Two days later on Monday, March 6, raiders targeted Ladbrokes in Telford town centre where £1,000 in cash was taken. The robbery was carried out at around 8.15pm.

At around 6.45pm on Sunday, March 12, there were two attempted robberies at Bet Fred and Ladbrokes bookmakers in Oakengates. Later that evening at 8pm, a further robbery took place at the Spar in Leegomery where £1,100 in cash was taken.

Last night, at around 9pm, another robbery took place at the Tesco Express in Wellington where £300 in cash was taken.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, Telford Reactive CID, said: “We believe the robberies are linked and have a dedicated team of detectives actively working to identify and apprehend the three men we believe are responsible.

“It is extremely rare for a spate of robberies to take place in such a short space of time and to help us with our enquiries we are looking for help from the local community.

“If you have any information, no matter how small you might think it is, I would urge you to please make contact with my team on email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk.

“These incidents have been terrifying for the people working in these shops and those who witnessed them taking place and it is important we arrest those responsible.

“I would like to add that no approach should be made to the offenders if seen please dial 999 immediately.”