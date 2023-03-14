Gang machete attack in Walsall with man rushed to hospital as town sealed off for second time in four days

Pool Street, Walsall, which was the scene of a machete attack

It comes just days after 29-year-old Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was stabbed to death at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5am.

The latest attack happened in Pool Street just before 8pm. The man, in his 20s, suffered slash wounds and is currently being treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-changing.

It’s understood he was assaulted by a group of men who made off from the scene. A cordon was in place for forensic examinations to be conducted.

Police are trawling CCTV footage to establish what happened and identify the offenders and potential vehicles involved.

Extra police patrols will take place to reassure residents following recent knife crime in the town centre.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "There will be an increased police presence in the area as we understand how concerning the recent incidents of violence in Walsall have been for local communities.

"We ask anyone with information to help our investigation to contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting lo 4075 of 13/3."

Section 60 powers for police were extended until 7am, which gives officers the ability to stop and search people with the need for usual grounds.

We understand the concerns around recent knife crime in #Walsall town centre, and neighbourhood officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the coming days to offer reassurance.