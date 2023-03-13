Police call for outright ban on sale of killer machetes

Deadly machetes, like this one pictured, are being used in violence in the West Midlands

West Mercia Police Federation Secretary Pete Nightingale has backed any changes to make it harder for people to get hold of knives, after the chair of the neighbouring West Midlands Federation, Richard Cooke said “tighter rules” on the sales would save lives.

Sgt Cooke said vicious blades bought off the internet and from local shops were being increasingly used in serious violence – including murders.

Policing Minister Chris Philp has today told the Shropshire Star he plans to launch a consultation on stopping deadly weapons from reaching the streets.

The sale of zombie knives was banned in 2016 following our campaign, with possession punishable by up to four years in prison.

However, machetes – including those with serrated edges – can still be sold to anyone aged over 18 providing they don’t feature any obvious branding.

In West Mercia there were 647 reported offences involving knives in the 12 months up to September 2022.

In the West Midlands there were 5,006 over the same period.

Sgt Nightingale said: “Whilst we are fortunate enough in West Mercia to not have a significant knife problem like some parts of the UK, West Mercia still faces a significant number of knife incidents.

“West Mercia Police deploys various tactics to disrupt and tackle the problem.

“Stop and Search is a useful tool to deter those who may want to walk the streets with such weapons.

“Some of the items that are used cause horrific injuries and are often purchased and used for the sole aim of causing harm.

“Organisationally we must continue the fight against knife crime which undoubtedly causes harm to our community and the brave officers doing their best to protect the public.

“We need officers to feel supported around stop and search and I am aware that our problem solving teams are working hard to enforce age limit legislation at retail premises and working on a Steer Clear campaign to educate those involved.

“I would fully support any legislative changes to make it harder for these weapons to get in the wrong hands and ultimately reduce the injuries to officers and the public.”

Sgt Cooke said “We have got to fight knife crime on all fronts, and that includes a clampdown on supply.

“It is time to consider banning machetes and these other dangerous bladed weapons outright.”

He added: “We hear the excuse that these things can be used for gardening, but really? We are seeing these weapons increasingly used in serious crime on our streets, so we need to balance the rights of a very small law-abiding minority who want to own these weapons for legitimate purposes, with the harm that is being done on a daily basis.

“The tragic fact is that the target market for these weapons is young people, and young people are using them to kill each other in the most horrific circumstances. It is blood money as far as I am concerned.”