Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Would-be robber flees Telford shop empty-handed as members of the public step in

By Sue AustinTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Members of the public stepped in during an attempted robbery at a shop in Telford.

Police say this man could have information about an attempted robbery
Police say this man could have information about an attempted robbery

A man entered Hadley Park Stores in Hadley - believed to be in possession of a weapon, demanding money. But he fled empty-handed when others in the store intervened, said West Mercia Police.

The attempted robbery took place on Friday at around 3.20pm at Hadley Park Stores, and officers are appealing for information.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "A man, believed to be in possession of a weapon, entered the store before demanding cash from the till. Members of the public intervened and the would-be robber left without taking anything."

Officers have released an image of a man saying it is believed he may have information that could help them with their enquiries.

"If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information that may help with the investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry by emailing christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk or calling 01952 214612."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News