Would-be robber flees Telford shop empty-handed as members of the public step in

Police say this man could have information about an attempted robbery

A man entered Hadley Park Stores in Hadley - believed to be in possession of a weapon, demanding money. But he fled empty-handed when others in the store intervened, said West Mercia Police.

The attempted robbery took place on Friday at around 3.20pm at Hadley Park Stores, and officers are appealing for information.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "A man, believed to be in possession of a weapon, entered the store before demanding cash from the till. Members of the public intervened and the would-be robber left without taking anything."

Officers have released an image of a man saying it is believed he may have information that could help them with their enquiries.