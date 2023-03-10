Woman given stalking order is first case to protect a man

The woman, from Herefordshire, cannot be named to protect the identity of her victim, was given the order at Hereford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 9.

Magistrates were told that the defendant made threats and shouted foul language at the victim, sent hundreds of emails and voice mail messages and caused criminal damage at the victim’s address.

As a result of these offences West Mercia Police made an application to the courts on behalf of the victim.

The two-year Stalking Protection Order order given to the woman prohibits her from contacting the victim directly or indirectly, going anywhere near the victim’s address and causing damage to any property belonging to the victim.

Stalking Protection Orders were introduced in January 2020, this is the first case in the West Mercia force area where an order has been used to help protect a male victim from a female perpetrator. Breaching an order can result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

Vulnerability and safeguarding T/Superintendent Jon Roberts said: “I would like to commend the victim for having the courage to come forward, we hope this case highlights that anyone suffering these offences can contact the police and you will be supported and your complaint thoroughly investigated.

"I hope the result of this case provides reassurance to victims of stalking that, regardless of your gender, if you make a complaint our specially trained officers will support you in their investigation with discretion and provide safeguarding.

"Stalking can be extremely impactive on the victim’s life which is why it is important that we get the message out that help and support is always available”.