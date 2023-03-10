Notification Settings

Third man arrested over Whitchurch disorder as police continue inquiries

By David TooleyWhitchurchCrimePublished:

Police have arrested a third man in relation to disorder incidents in Whitchurch last week.

On Thursday last week, officers recorded a number of alleged offences, including thefts and assaults in the Whitchurch town area over the previous couple of days. They conducted foot patrols and other officers were drafted in to conduct further inquiries with businesses.

Officers in the local policing team say they will now be completing relevant post-arrest inquiries in relation to all three.

A spokesman for Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals."

Officers added that a second male has been charged with offences not linked to last week’s incident including two alleged theft from stores, a criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

A police spokesman said: "We’ve also been into the civic centre and liaised with the town council clerk discussing last week's incidents and how we can further our working relationship as part of our Community Charter."

Anyone who has been a witness to incidents in Whitchurch has been asked to report it via the West Mercia Police website or the 101 non-emergency phone number.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

