Fine and road ban for drug driver who had cannabis in his system

Andrew Marshall, aged 39, was driving a Honda Accord on Pool Road in Newtown on November 28 last year when he was caught.

A test found he had 3.4 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in his system. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Marshall, of Lon Eithin, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.