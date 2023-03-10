Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fine and road ban for drug driver who had cannabis in his system

By Nick HumphreysNewtownCrimePublished:

A motorist who was caught with cannabis in his system has been banned from driving.

Andrew Marshall, aged 39, was driving a Honda Accord on Pool Road in Newtown on November 28 last year when he was caught.

A test found he had 3.4 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in his system. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Marshall, of Lon Eithin, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £350.

Crime
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News