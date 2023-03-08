Trial date set for man accused of killing Shrewsbury nightclub boss in A5 crash

Damien Roberts, aged 27, appeared at Stafford Crown Court accused of manslaughter following the death of Robert James Mills in a crash on the A5 at Chirk on December 2 last year. The collision happened near the Gledrid roundabout shortly before 7pm.
Roberts' Nissan Qashqai collided with Mr Mills' Nissan Juke. Mr Mills, who was a manager at Fever and Boutique in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, died at the scene.
Roberts appeared at court via video link from HMP Hewell. No plea was made.
Should the case proceed to trial, it will take place on June 26 this year. Judge Kristina Montgomery KC ordered for the case to come back before the court by the end of April for another plea and case management hearing.