Trial date set for man accused of killing Shrewsbury nightclub boss in A5 crash

By Nick HumphreysChirkCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a nightclub boss in a crash on the A5.

The crash happened on the the bridge over the Ceiriog river, on the M5 near the Gledrid roundabout. Photo: Google.

Damien Roberts, aged 27, appeared at Stafford Crown Court accused of manslaughter following the death of Robert James Mills in a crash on the A5 at Chirk on December 2 last year. The collision happened near the Gledrid roundabout shortly before 7pm.

Roberts' Nissan Qashqai collided with Mr Mills' Nissan Juke. Mr Mills, who was a manager at Fever and Boutique in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, died at the scene.

Roberts appeared at court via video link from HMP Hewell. No plea was made.

Should the case proceed to trial, it will take place on June 26 this year. Judge Kristina Montgomery KC ordered for the case to come back before the court by the end of April for another plea and case management hearing.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

