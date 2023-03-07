Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Burglars steal tools and metal in break-in at industrial estate

By Megan JonesBridgnorthCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after tools and metal were stolen in a break-in at an industrial estate.

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing for information after a burglary at the Alveley Industrial Estate near Bridgnorth.

The incident occurred between Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6 at a business at the industrial estate near Severn Valley Country Park.

The offender, or offenders, gained entry to the business by forcing a window, before taking off with tools and metal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police online, at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00087 of 06/03/2023.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News