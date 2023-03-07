Burglars steal tools and metal in break-in at industrial estate

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing for information after a burglary at the Alveley Industrial Estate near Bridgnorth.

The incident occurred between Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 6 at a business at the industrial estate near Severn Valley Country Park.

The offender, or offenders, gained entry to the business by forcing a window, before taking off with tools and metal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police online, at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00087 of 06/03/2023.