Arrest made for assault on emergency worker amid night of anti-drug action in Shrewsbury town centre

Officers said 'numerous" stop and searches took place leading to positive results to take Class A drugs off the streets of the county town.

Officers made five arrests in total in the town centre ranging from alleged possession with intent to supply to the assault in which the emergency worker was reported to be OK after the incident.

Police Sergeant Gary Lansdale, of Shrewsbury Police said they had been acting on Operation Crane designed to keep an eye on public safety in the night time economy. They also made use of a police dog called Jura.

PS Lansdale said: "We have been out in Shrewsbury town centre since 7pm on Op Crane our patrolling of the night time economy. Busy night so far with five arrests ranging from PWITS to assault emergency worker. Thankfully my colleague is OK."

Shrewsbury Police also tweeted: "Many thanks to K9 Deployment for their assistance this evening with Op Crane in Shrewsbury. With help from K9 Jura, numerous stop searches were conducted with positive results, taking Class A drugs off the streets."