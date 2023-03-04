Stafford Crown Court

Steven Marsh, who is 45, has pleaded guilty to stalking by targeting their home in the Black Country in 2021.

Stafford Crown Court heard on Friday that a dead rabbit was tied to a gate outside the address on August 2 2021, before three dead rats were left outside two days later.

A dead bird was sent to the home on September 24, and two unwanted food deliveries were sent there on October 15.

All of these incidents were put to Marsh by a court clerk, and he pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm/distress, contravening the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

Although he pleaded guilty, the court heard from Marsh's defence advocate Mr Martin Bloor that Marsh did not accept an allegation within the indictment that he left tacks outside the family's home in Walsall.

Marsh, of The Oval in Stafford, will be sentenced later this year after a pre-sentence report and an expert psychiatric report are prepared for the judge.