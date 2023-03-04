Notification Settings

Police warning on 'cuckooing' to target county line criminals

By Megan Jones

Police are warning residents of the tell-tale signs of 'cuckooing' to target county line criminals.

Officers from West Merica Police have warned residents to be on the lookout for criminals targeting the homes of vulnerable people.

'Cuckooing' is when criminals running county lines take over the home of a vulnerable person to use as a base from which to sell drugs.

A spokesperson for West Mercia said: "Victims of cuckooing are often drug users, but can include older people, those suffering from mental or physical health problems, female sex workers, single parents and those living in poverty.

"An increase in people entering or leaving a property can be a sign of cuckooing."

Signs also include an increase in cars or bikes outside a property, an increase in antisocial behaviour or litter outside, signs of drug use or a neighbour having not been seen for a while or being more distant than usual.

Police are asking anyone with suspicions to call 101, or pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

