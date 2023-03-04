Police thank 'quick thinking' resident for saving dog after man arrested following concerns for animal welfare

Officers from West Mercia Police were called to Stirchley, Telford around 8pm on Thursday, March 2 to reports of a male beating his dog.
Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested.
The dog, who police say was uninjured, was taken to a place of safety.
Officers from the local policing team in Brookside have thanked the member of the public who called it in.
PCSO Katy Balaam said in a letter to residents: "It was the quick thinking from a member of the public that saved the dog from its ordeal. Thank you for your help."