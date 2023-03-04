Police thank 'quick thinking' resident for saving dog after man arrested following concerns for animal welfare

A man has been arrested after police received a report of a dog being beaten

Officers from West Mercia Police were called to Stirchley, Telford around 8pm on Thursday, March 2 to reports of a male beating his dog.

Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested.

The dog, who police say was uninjured, was taken to a place of safety.

Officers from the local policing team in Brookside have thanked the member of the public who called it in.