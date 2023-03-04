Holidaymaker's rescue dog at risk of being destroyed after it bit pensioner at pub

Hundred House Inn, Bleddfa, where the dog was out of control. Photo: Google

Bruce Soulsbury will have to keep his dog Lily muzzled and on a lead while outside. If he fails to comply, the dog could be seized and destroyed.

A contingent destruction order prevents a dog’s destruction provided that the conditions imposed are met.

Soulsbury, aged 52, of Beechfield Avenue, Birstall, Leicestershire, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control at the Hundred House Inn, Bleddfa, on August 27, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said the victim, a Mrs Corke, was in the pub garden when she felt two bites on the back of her left leg.

Lily was on a retractable lead but ran after the woman, who was left with two puncture wounds. Mrs Corke attended the minor injuries unit in Llandrindod Wells and was given antibiotics and sent to Hereford Hospital for the one wound to be stapled.

She had to have a second course of antibiotics and has had to have the wound cleaned and dressed a few times at hospital.

At the time of the incident Mr Soulsbury apologised immediately, helped with first aid and gave his details to Mrs Corke.

Mrs Corke said she still thinks about the incident, and will have a scar. She said it has affected her social life and she is now scared of dogs. She said the injury area is still sensitive and she worries about knocking it, feels pain after walking for any length of time. She said she feels the incident has taken away some of her independence.

Gareth Walters, mitigating, said Soulsbury made full admissions at the scene and compensation is being dealt with by the pet insurance company.

He said Soulsbury was sitting at a beer garden table with his wife and they were on holiday with Lily who had never behaved like that before.

Mr Walters said that since the incident, Soulsbury has muzzled the dog and always has her on a lead and she is having training with a dog behaviour specialist.

He said the technical development manager has had rescue dogs in the past and apologises to Mrs Corke for what happened.