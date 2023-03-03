Man ordered to pay £2,300 over false information on sheep movement

Daniel Price, of Oakfield, Dolau was prosecuted by Powys County Council’s animal health team.

Price, who pleaded guilty to four offences under the Animal Health Act 1981 and asked for 17 other charges to be taken into consideration, appeared before Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Courts on Wednesday and was fined £1,200 for the offences.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

The court heard that in February 2020, Price provided false information on sheep movement reporting documentation and that in September 2020 and December 2020, he wrongly identified a total of 39 sheep.

Price also failed to notify EID Cymru, an electronic system to record livestock movements in Wales, of the movement of two sheep, the court was told.

Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council's cabinet member for a safer Powys, said: “The laws relating to the identification and movement reporting of sheep and goats are in place to make it easier to trace animals and help to prevent, or to reduce the cost of, an outbreak of a serious disease, such as, Foot and Mouth Disease and to protect the human food chain.

“If farmers do not follow regulations, then our officers will investigate and take the appropriate action.”

Gavin Jones, the council’s animal health team manager, said: “Our officers will take appropriate action in these circumstances.