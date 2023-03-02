Drink driver who necked cider at partner's house crashed into Asda delivery van

Post Office Lane, Whitchurch. Picture: Google

Michael Bubela, aged 30, crashed his BMW into the Asda van in Post Office Lane, Whixall, Whitchurch on May 23 last year.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court heard how Bubela called his partner from the police car on the way to the station after being arrested, telling her it was because of "cider I drank when I was at your place".

Police were called to the crash at around 9.15pm, and Bubela was seen getting out of the driver's seat of the BMW, which had a personalised number plate.

He was breathalysed at the side of the road, and his test gave a reading of 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - nearly twice the legal limit of 35 mcg.

Bubela was "courteous and co-operative" with police, the court was told, and accepted he was driving the car when police arrested him.

Bubela, of Sandy Bank Villas, Whixall, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

His lawyer told the court that Bubela was "remorseful" and is seeking help with his drinking. The van sustained minor damage in the crash and there were no serious injuries.