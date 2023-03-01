Notification Settings

Sainsbury's staff in Whitchurch 'assaulted by three teenagers' forcing store to close early

By Sunil Midda

A supermarket was forced to close early after staff were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a group of teenagers, leaving one worker injured.

Sainsbury's Whitchurch. Photo: Google
Sainsbury's Whitchurch. Photo: Google

Police were called to the Sainsbury's store in London Road, Whitchurch, at around 5pm on Tuesday after receiving reports that three teenagers had assaulted a member of staff, made threats towards another and caused criminal damage.

One employee sustained facial injuries in the incident which forced managers to shut the shop several hours before its usual 10pm closing time.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "At around 5.20pm on Tuesday 28 February police responded to a 999 call to attend Sainsbury Supermarket in London Road in Whitchurch.

"The incident reported there were three teenagers in the store who had assaulted a member of staff, made threats towards another member of staff and caused criminal damage. One member of staff suffered facial injuries.

"On police arrival the suspects had left the store. There were a number of witnesses to the incident and the suspects names have been given to police. Offences of assault, criminal damage and public order offences have been recorded. No arrests have been made at this time. The local Safer Neighbourhood team will be carrying out further patrols in the area."

A Sainsbury's spokesperson confirmed the store reopened this morning as usual.

“Customer and colleague safety is our highest priority," they said. "Police were called to our Whitchurch Bargates store yesterday evening and we’re supporting with their investigation. The store is now open as usual.”

By Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

