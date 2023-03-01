Police step up patrols in Telford over menace of driving while using a phone

Officers say they are educating and enforcing offences as part of a national and West Mercia force-wide crackdown over the next two weeks on those who continue to use their handheld mobile phones.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Over the past three years there have been 43 collisions in West Mercia where use of a mobile phone was listed as a contributory factor leading to two fatalities, 10 serious injuries and 52 slight injuries."

New drivers - those who have passed within the last two years - face having their licence revoked if caught just once, say officers.

Other motorists caught using a handheld mobile phone while driving face a £200 fine and six points on their licence.

Drivers caught twice face a lengthy ban – which could also lead to a £1,000 fine.