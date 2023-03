David Galbraith, aged 48, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of assault by penetration. The incident is alleged to have happened in the Madeley area of Telford.

Galbraith, of Corndean Meadow, Lawley, Telford, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

A provisional trial date was set for January 22 next year. He must provide a written statement stating his defence case by May 9 this year.