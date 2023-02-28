Notification Settings

Police step up patrols in Telford over menace of phone driving

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

Police in Telford have stepped up patrols this week to tackle the menace of drivers who use their phones at the wheel.

Officers say they are educating and enforcing offences as part of a national and West Mercia force wide crackdown over the next two weeks on those who continue to use their handheld mobile phones.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Over the past three years there have been 43 collisions in West Mercia where use of a mobile phone was listed as a contributory factor leading to two fatalities, 10 serious injuries and 52 slight injuries."

New drivers - those who have passed within the last two years - face having their licence revoked if caught just once, say officers.

Other motorists caught using a handheld mobile phone while driving face a £200 fine and six points on their licence.

Drivers caught twice face a lengthy ban – which could also lead to a £1,000 fine.

The spokesman added: "New legislation adopted last year also makes it clearer that the law includes using phones for reasons such as internet use, checking notifications and uploading content whilst driving."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

