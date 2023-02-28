Police alert car owners - especially of Volkswagens - after thefts in Telford

Officers say a "number" of vehicles were broken into in the Lawley area over the weekend of February 25 and 26 by thieves who took "entertainment units" before making off on foot.

PCSO Mark Bailey, of the police team in Lawley and Overdale, said: "Most of the vehicles that were targeted were Volkswagens but we are asking all vehicle owners and residents to be extra vigilant during this time.

"Please ensure that where possible you park your vehicle in your garage if you have one.

"If this is not possible please try and park securely somewhere that is well lit and ideally covered by CCTV etc if you have it. Also if your vehicle is fitted with an alarm ensure that it is activated when it is not in use, especially overnight."

PCSO Bailey added: "If you see anything or anyone acting suspicious in your area please report it via 101 or in an emergency 999."

You can also contact the Lawley and Overdale policing team directly via its email address which is lawleyandoverdale.snt@westmercia.police.uk if you have any further information.