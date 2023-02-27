Police looking for 'at least' two people after heavy duty tools stolen

Officers in South Shropshire say it is likely at least two people were involved in the theft of a timber rotator and a timber grabber from Henley Common, north of Craven Arms, last week.

The theft occurred between 6am on Thursday, February 23 and 5.30pm on Friday, February 24.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or was in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious.

PCSO Daz Barnett said: "I appreciate there isn't much information to work with here. There's no CCTV, no sighting of a vehicle, nothing left at the scene to help with enquiries.

"Due to the size of the items it is assumed they would need at least two, likely three people to carry the tools. They'd need to be loaded into a van, or onto a trailer."

Police are unsure if the parties involved parked on the A49 or turned off at Henley Lane.

Anyone with information can contact the police at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 22/18876/23.