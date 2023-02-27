Appeal for CCTV after two cars 'criminally damaged' in Wem

Station Road, Wem. Picture: Google Maps

Officers say the incidents of criminal damage on two cars close to each other in Station Road happened on Sunday night a week ago.

PCSO Jamie Robinson, of the policing team in Wem, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to two cars located in close proximity to each other on Station Road, Wem and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Please check any CCTV and/or doorbell video footage you may have."

Police say the incidents occurred between 6pm on Sunday, February 19, and 7am on Monday, February 20.

People with any information about the damage should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00083_I_20022023 & 00068_I_20022023.