Appeal for CCTV after two cars 'criminally damaged' in Wem

By David Tooley

Police want people to check CCTV and doorbell footage for information after two cars were damaged in Wem.

Station Road, Wem. Picture: Google Maps
Officers say the incidents of criminal damage on two cars close to each other in Station Road happened on Sunday night a week ago.

PCSO Jamie Robinson, of the policing team in Wem, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to two cars located in close proximity to each other on Station Road, Wem and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Please check any CCTV and/or doorbell video footage you may have."

Police say the incidents occurred between 6pm on Sunday, February 19, and 7am on Monday, February 20.

People with any information about the damage should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00083_I_20022023 & 00068_I_20022023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

